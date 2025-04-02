LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 23.02% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MISL opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.66.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.