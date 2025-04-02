LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Leidos worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.