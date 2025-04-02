LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,567 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.09 and a 1 year high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

