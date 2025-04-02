LPL Financial LLC Purchases 205,796 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 12.96% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $393.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.