LPL Financial LLC Purchases 69,857 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

