LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 173,054 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,522,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,782,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

