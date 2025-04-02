LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Hexcel worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.