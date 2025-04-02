LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $974.79 million, a P/E ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0927 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.