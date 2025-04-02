LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amcor worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $2,605,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

