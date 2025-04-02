LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,782 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after acquiring an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,422,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of WY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

