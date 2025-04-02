LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,948 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mplx by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

