LPL Financial LLC Sells 50,389 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period.

Shares of KORP stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

