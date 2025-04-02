Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 46,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $16,146,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,958,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $938,584,000 after purchasing an additional 238,216 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,665 shares of company stock worth $16,198,310. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

