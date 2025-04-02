MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $215.92 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

