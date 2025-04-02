Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $382.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.45. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

