Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
