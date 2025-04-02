Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Shares of CABA opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

