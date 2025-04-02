MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

