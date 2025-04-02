Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $467,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,637,000 after buying an additional 2,066,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 1,083,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $9,877,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 770,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

NWL stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

