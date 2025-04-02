ProShares Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH) Holdings Lifted by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) by 358.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.59% of ProShares Ether ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ether ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ether ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ether ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

ProShares Ether ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. ProShares Ether ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $84.61.

The ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking exposure to the price movements of ether (ETH). The fund’s primary investment is USD cash-settled, front-month ether futures contracts EETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

