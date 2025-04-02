Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $606,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.