Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $46,000 in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OMER stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $458.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

