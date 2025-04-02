Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $243.57, with a volume of 1366436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.16.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Republic Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.