Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,347,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rollins by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,471,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $74,249,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.