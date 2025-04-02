Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Essent Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of ESNT opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

