Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Synaptics worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Synaptics by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

