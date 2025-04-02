Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 430,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

