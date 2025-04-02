Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,601 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of WNS worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 728.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 40.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 214,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 15,848.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WNS by 90.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 117.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

