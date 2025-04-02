Sei Investments Co. Has $4.90 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

