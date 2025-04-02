Sei Investments Co. Has $5.06 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of S opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.78.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.