Sei Investments Co. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTDR

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.