Sei Investments Co. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,447,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

