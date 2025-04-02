Sei Investments Co. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Amentum worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amentum by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $6,840,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

