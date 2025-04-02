Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,481,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 553,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,665 shares of company stock worth $16,198,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.49.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

