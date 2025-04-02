Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DXC Technology by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

