Sei Investments Co. Sells 251 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 49.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

