Sei Investments Co. Sells 501,734 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 70,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PK opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

