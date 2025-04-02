Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

