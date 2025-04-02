Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.88). 3,347,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.73).

Several research firms have recently commented on SQZ. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £733.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 EPS for the current year.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

