Sherman Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

