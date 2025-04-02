Simplex Trading LLC Buys 8,234 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,051,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter.

REM stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

