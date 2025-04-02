Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after acquiring an additional 248,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,609,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

