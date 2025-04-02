Simplex Trading LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 218.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

