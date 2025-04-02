Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $100.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 891,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 638,012 shares.The stock last traded at $73.53 and had previously closed at $71.99.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Laidlaw upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLNO

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $108,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.90. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 956,250 shares of company stock worth $64,583,745 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 665,363 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of -1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.