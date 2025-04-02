Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SOLV opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

