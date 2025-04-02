Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Standex International worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 27.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Standex International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXI opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

