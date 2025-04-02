Sykon Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sykon Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 65,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,310. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.22 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.