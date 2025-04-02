Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $244,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $209,000. FMR LLC raised its position in EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 69.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of EQT by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

