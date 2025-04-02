Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

