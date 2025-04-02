The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Timken worth $461,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Timken by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 153,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

