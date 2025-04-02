Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,020,722 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hims & Hers Health worth $489,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after buying an additional 1,075,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,259 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

